South Africa

Meghan Cremer suspect faces second murder charge, court told

By Anthony Molyneaux - 15 August 2019 - 14:46
Meghan Cremer at Vaderlansche Rietvlei stud farm in Philippi, where she had lived for five years.
Meghan Cremer at Vaderlansche Rietvlei stud farm in Philippi, where she had lived for five years.
Image: Facebook/Meghan Cremer

One of the three men charged with murdering Meghan Cremer is suspected of another murder, a Cape Town court was told on Thursday.

Shiraaz Jaftha, pictured, has another murder charge pending against him while his two co-accused are out on bail and have prior convictions.
Shiraaz Jaftha, pictured, has another murder charge pending against him while his two co-accused are out on bail and have prior convictions.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Prosecutor Envar Hartnick said Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, had another case of murder pending against him.

Jaftha appeared in the dock at Athlone magistrate’s court alongside Jeremy Sias, 27, and Charles Daniels, 39, for the murder of 30-year-old Cremer.

Her body was found at a sand mine in Philippi early on Thursday, August 8, five days after she disappeared from nearby Vaderlansche Rietvlei stud farm with her car.

Hartnick said Sias had a pending car theft case and a prior assault conviction, while Daniels had a pending theft case and a previous drug conviction.

The court was filled with about 60 black-clad women from the Philippi equestrian community, who were there to oppose bail for the men.

In the event, Sias and Daniels abandoned their bail applications and Daniels’s application was postponed until September 11.

Hartnick said all the men had been charged with murder but the director of public prosecutions would decide which charges they would be tried on once the police investigation was complete.

Among the women in court was Linda Mohr, owner of the farm where Sias was born and raised, and where he worked with livestock.

There was no interaction between Mohr and Sias, whose head and face were covered by a hoodie.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X