Miss SA truly embodies being young, gifted and black

"It is better to die for an idea that will live, than to live for an idea that will die."

Witnessing the crowning of our new Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, I could not help reflecting on these words by Steve Biko, father of the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM).

Here we are, four decades later, and Miss South Africa is proudly herself - short kinky hair and dark - no trace of fake hair or skin-lightening creams.

I thought Biko would be smiling to see us black Africans embracing our "blackness" and the power that goes with it. People in my generation (baby boomers), who grew up at the time of the BCM, will remember how we threw away our skin-lightening creams - Ambi Special, Ambi for Men, Seven Days, Super Rose - and embraced our blackness.

As teenagers and young women, we and some male counterparts valued such products; within a few days of using them, we would see a difference to our skin, not to mention the positive accolades that would come our way, "Wow! You are beautiful."