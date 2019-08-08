Marikana ghosts will reveal all

The Marikana ghosts will never rest in peace; they'll help us reveal the filth Cyril Ramaphosa represents. Whether you like it or not the ANC is corrupt, thanks to those who voted for it. - Bongani, Mogale City

War imminent in SA

SA will never be the same. The attack by foreign nationals on our law enforcement officers is just a tip of the iceberg. Foreigners are a law unto themselves. They have taken over all corners of our beloved country.

They disrespect us as the citizens. They demand public services for free, like ambulances for example. Fact is it's way too late to regulate or control them. A war is imminent in our country. When we raise this we are called xenophobic. We must just allow lawlessness. - Kobs

Bring in Zim cops to clean up

Foreigners who sell drugs and fake goods and even have the audacity to attack our police will not do such things in their countries. They will be shot. Or we can bring in Zimbabwe police to sweep crime off our streets in a few days. - Anon

ANC created huge problems

I once wrote in a Sunday paper that the ANC has created enormous problems that are increasingly becoming insurmountable. What I said then is manifesting itself in the entire country. Expect more nasty things to come. - Chopo