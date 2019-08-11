South Africa

Police seize 20 hijacked cars destined for Mozambique

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 11 August 2019 - 17:25
The hijacked or suspected stolen vehicles seized by police in KwaZulu-Natal included trucks, bakkies and cars.
The hijacked or suspected stolen vehicles seized by police in KwaZulu-Natal included trucks, bakkies and cars.
Image: SAPS

Police seized 20 suspected stolen or hijacked vehicles destined to be taken across the border into Mozambique during operations conducted between June and August.

The operations were mostly conducted at Emanguzi in KwaZulu-Natal where stolen and hijacked vehicles are taken across the border.

"These vehicles were either hijacked or stolen from various parts of the country, destined to be taken across our borders," police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said.

Zwane said the vehicles included trucks, bakkies and cars.

"Some of these vehicles were found hidden in the dense vegetation, while others were intercepted before they could cross the border.

"The engine and chassis numbers on these vehicles have been altered and police officers were confronted with the difficult task of linking these vehicles to vehicle-related crimes across the country," he said.

He said eight people were arrested during the operations and appeared in the Emanguzi magistrate's court on charges of being in possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

Man sentenced to 20 years for hijacking and kidnapping

A 35-year-old Soweto man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for car hijacking and kidnapping.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead
One killed, two injured during cash-in-transit heist
X