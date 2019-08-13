Bogus police officer nabbed

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for impersonating a police officer, kidnapping and extorting money from unsuspecting people in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Xoli Mbele said the incident happened at the corner of Bree and Von Brandis streets on August 10 in the Johannesburg CBD. “It is alleged that two bogus police officers, a male and female, robbed a 24-year-old man and his friend in the above-mentioned streets,” said Mbele.

He said the victims were coming from Mpumalanga to buy stock for their business when they were confronted by the suspects, who asked for their passports at Noord Street. When the victims told them that they left their passports at home, the bogus police officers demanded R2,000 from each of them.

Mbele said the bogus officers walked with them around the CBD until they searched them. “They took R5,000 in cash from them and ran away. The victims screamed for help and community members came to their rescue,” said Mbele.

He said the female suspect was apprehended and rescued by police from angry community members. An amount of R2,050 was recovered from her. Police have launched a search for the male suspect who is suspected to have fled with the rest of the money.