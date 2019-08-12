Second man arrested for trying to smuggle R1.7m cash into Botswana

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said on Monday that a second man had been arrested in connection with the crime and is expected to appear in court later on Monday afternoon. He cannot be named until he has appeared in court.

"A 52-year-old suspect, who allegedly conspired with Nicolas Fouche, 24, to smuggle undeclared R1.7m cash into Botswana last week, is expected to appear in the Lephalale magistrate’s court today [Monday] following his arrest by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation unit.

"The Hawks' investigation into the matter linked the second suspect, who had paid Fouche a visit at the holding cells," said Maluleke.

This story will be updated following the man's court appearance.

Fouche remains in police custody and is expected to appear in the Lephalale magistrate’s court on Thursday August 15 for a formal bail application.