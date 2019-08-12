Families irate after two toddlers die in hospital

The families of two toddlers who died after they had a dose of antibiotics at a Limpopo hospital have vowed to sue the state for negligence.

Lebogang Dumisa, 2, and Katekane Mmola, 2, died immediately after they were administered with Rocephine at CN Phathudi Provincial Hospital outside Tzaneen on Saturday.

Provincial department of health spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said Rocephine is an antibiotic that fights bacteria in the body.

"It is used to treat many kinds of bacterial infections, including severe or life-threatening forms such as meningitis. It is also used to prevent infection in people having certain types of surgery," he said.

The families blame one of the nurses who insisted on putting drips against the advice of his colleagues.

Dapheny Dumisa, 41, Lebogang's mother said her daughter was admitted for a cough on Wednesday.