Health MEC launches negligence probe after pregnant woman dies

Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has launched a probe into the "suspicious" death of a 23-year-old mother and her unborn baby following allegations of negligence.

The expectant mother, Sithembile Shabane, from Mandini on the KZN north coast, died at the General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Memorial Hospital in KwaDukuza on May 31 amid allegations of staff negligence and delays of an ambulance that transported her from the clinic to the hospital. Mandini and KwaDukuza are about 34km apart.

Simelane-Zulu said during an announced visit to Isithebe Clinic in Mandini on Tuesday that an investigation would commence immediately on the circumstances around Shabane's death and how she was managed from the time she arrived at the clinic.

The health department said the investigation would probe allegations of staff negligence; the delayed arrival of the ambulance that transported her to the hospital; how she was managed there; and how she lost her life.

Her death sparked anger in the community, with some residents threatening to march to the Isithebe Clinic and damage it, said the department in a statement on Wednesday.