'My brother was shot for R20 by friend'

A parolee is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbour for R20.

The man, who was released from prison last year after serving half of his jail term for robbery, allegedly shot and killed Xolani Dlamini, 36, in Mofolo North, Soweto last week. The parolee cannot be named until police secure a warrant for his arrest.

He was released from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre last year after serving six years of his 12-year prison sentence in connection with a 2013 armed robbery.

Dlamini's family told Sowetan yesterday that they were heartbroken by his murder.

The deceased's sister Lindiwe, 27, said the 39-year-old parolee shot her brother in front of her before fleeing.

"The two were friends since they were children so this came as a surprise. They had a disagreement about a R20 that Xolani owed him," Lindiwe said.

"Xolani's gripe was that he approached him in front of other people."