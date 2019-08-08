Fifa course helps hone skills of women referees

Participants went through the laws of the game, with emphasis on the latest amendments.

The fitness levels of members was also part of the process as all participants were put through some rigorous processes.

The integrated practical sessions with players took place at the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus and the Nike Centre, also in Soweto.

Fifa senior referees manager Kari Seitz took charge of the course and has been assisted by Tracey Lovell and Refilwe Tshigeng (both physical instructors), as well as Abdul Ebrahim (technical instructor) and Dawn Lubisi (course administrator).

"Safa is thankful for the support which Fifa is providing to the association in empowering our female referees.