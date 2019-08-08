Top cop with heart in the right place

Maj-Gen Anna Mateisi is not just a top cop but is championing women empowerment initiatives and is also an ambassador against domestic violence.

Mateisi, 45, from Orlando East in Soweto, joined the SA Police Service in 1994.

Her determination saw her rise from the constable rank until she reached the high rank of major-general, where very few policewomen are found.

Mateisi now serves as a station operational adviser on the West Rand.

"I strive for success and I have committed myself to empowering women. As the Gauteng Women's Network Champion leader, I was elected as the provincial champion and deputy national women's network champion in 2016."

Mateisi said the initiative identified disadvantaged women and families in townships and was a way of giving back to the community.

"The change I make in the communities has given me a reason to wake up every day. We help families by donating food parcels, clothes and establish vegetable gardens where the communities are growing and feeding themselves."

The mother of three said although she was a senior manager in the organisation, she still finds time to get home after resolving social crime issues to help her children with homework and fulfill their daily needs.

Mateisi said she believed in healthy eating and that was her secret to looking good. She said gender-based violence has become a national crisis and challenge for the police.