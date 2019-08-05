Editors tackle EFF over 'hate speech' towards journalists

The EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, have enabled an environment in which intimidation and harassment of journalists has been tolerated and encouraged.

This is one of the submissions made by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and five journalists in their application before the Equality Court,in the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

Sanef and the journalists want the court to declare that statements Malema made outside the state capture commission in Johannesburg in November 2018 be declared hate speech.

They also want Malema and the EFF to apologise for the utterances.

The journalists are Ranjeni Munusamy, Adriaan Basson, Pauli van Wyk, Max du Preez and Barry Bateman.