Is Mbuyiseni Ndlozi a 'humble servant' of the EFF or a victim of 'bullying'? Twitter weighs in
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is again trending on social media following two video clips appearing to take instructions from party leader Julius Malema.
The two videos were apparently taken at the party's sixth anniversary celebrations in KaNyamazane stadium in Mpumalanga. One shows Malema tapping Ndlozi on his shoulder as he makes his grand entrance at the stadium while greeting the crowd.
#EFFturns6 Malema entering KaNyamazane Stadium like ????? pic.twitter.com/F2wwZiNH4A— Dr. Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) July 27, 2019
In another, Malema appears to whisper something to Ndlozi, before he walks off.
Nothing wrong in giving marching orders, that’s leadership. Ndlozi must run pic.twitter.com/Cj3ItVt69h— Mohlanka wa Morena (@_DJCappuccino) July 28, 2019
The videos caught the attention of those on social media with some saying Ndlozi is a servant of the movement while others have criticised Malema for "bossing him around".
Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
He is a humble servant
A humble cadre of the people's movement,honorable MP, respectful,serving and dedicated member of the @EFFSouthAfrica Dr Ndlozi ? we learning a lot from your humilty and the way you serve in the EFF! @MbuyiseniNdlozi #Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/xXyxulr4Qd— SphaZ (@Nemzah_Mageba) July 28, 2019
It must be tough being part of the #EFF leadership. #Ndlozi and others at the top level are a lot smarter than Malema but are forced to be his subordinates just because of his popularity.— Thulani Nkosi (@ThulaniNkosi17) July 28, 2019
I see nothing wrong with Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi serving his party leader. Actually that's the attitude young people should have if you want to rise in your career. A service heart and making your leaders life easy. #ndlozi #serve— TJ Malamule (@tjtalksza) July 28, 2019
@MbuyiseniNdlozi i fully respect you my brother, keep on pushing, let them talk. Remember how far you've come...#Ndlozi @Julius_S_Malema @tumisole pic.twitter.com/ilB6yNGaWS— Magaboke (@thembaphahle1) July 28, 2019
He deserves better than this
Dr Ndlozi is the EFF's national spokesman. You will not see Pule Mabe running errands like getting water or airtime for Ramaphosa. That not his duty. Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi is being disrespected by Malema. That why people now call him Ice Boy now which Malema said he must embrace.— Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) July 28, 2019
Malema does look like he refers to #Ndlozi as "Mfana nyana omonyane "— Msizi Ntokozo Mbatha (@Ceaze_Ntokozo) July 28, 2019