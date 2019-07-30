South Africa

Floyd Shivambu defends 'ice boy' Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: 'He's Africa's brightest revolutionary'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 30 July 2019 - 12:21
EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with students.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu has defended party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after two videos from the party's sixth anniversary celebration in Mpumalanga showing Ndlozi "taking instructions" from Julius Malema went viral.

Shivambu has not only defended Ndlozi‚ but he's also slammed those who have expressed concern over perceptions that he's being bullied by Malema‚ saying they have "small minds"‚ while Ndlozi is the "brightest‚ most qualified and most eloquent young revolutionary political leader in SA and Africa".

Ndlozi and Malema dominated conversations on Twitter at the weekend‚ with many questioning the relationship between the two.

Many responded to Shivambu's comment‚ asking him why Ndlozi appeared to be "treated like an intern".

