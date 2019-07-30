EFF second-in-command Floyd Shivambu has defended party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after two videos from the party's sixth anniversary celebration in Mpumalanga showing Ndlozi "taking instructions" from Julius Malema went viral.

Shivambu has not only defended Ndlozi‚ but he's also slammed those who have expressed concern over perceptions that he's being bullied by Malema‚ saying they have "small minds"‚ while Ndlozi is the "brightest‚ most qualified and most eloquent young revolutionary political leader in SA and Africa".