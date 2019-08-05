Business

Instagram and WhatsApp: The names they are a changin'

By Jessica Levitt - 05 August 2019 - 13:08
Social networking company Facebook will be adding its name to Whatsapp and Instagram
Social networking company Facebook will be adding its name to Whatsapp and Instagram
Image: 123RF/ymgerman

Social networking giant Facebook will be adding its name to WhatsApp and Instagram‚ executives have confirmed.

The Verge reports that the new names will be Instagram from Facebook and WhatsApp from Facebook.

According to The Information‚ the rebranding has come as a shock to some staff‚ as Instagram and WhatsApp‚ which are owned by Facebook‚ have consistently been branded as separate entities.

Facebook has faced a major backlash over data breaches and The Information reports that the rebranding has raised eyebrows‚ as Instagram and WhatsApp have previously avoided being tarnished by the scandals.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Facebook's acquisitions are being probed by the US's Federal Trade Commission‚ in an effort to examine whether the tech giant bought potential rivals that were seen as a threat.



- TMG Digital.

Got a Sassa query? Just WhatsApp it

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in KwaZulu-Natal has launched a WhatsApp service to deal to social-grant queries.
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X