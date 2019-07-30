Cyril holds future hopes of most of us in his hands

The "fightback" bandits and their leader Ace Magashule should know that President Cyril Ramaphosa has the support of most right-thinking South Africans. Contrary to what Magashule thinks, most citizens went to the polls because of Ramaphosa. He was, and still is, our beacon of hope.

The least said about the Magashule gang's friend Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the better.

As for their boss Jacob Zuma, who opted for lies and amnesia to be the easy way out at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, the net is slowly closing in on him.

Our lives and the future of this country is just a game to people like Magashule, Zuma and Julius Malema.

Lefty Zondi,Khutsong