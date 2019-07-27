Auditor-General scathing about Gauteng’s management of Alexandra project

Scathing submissions by staff in the Auditor-General’s office revealed that the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) had poor record-keeping, which severely compromised its audit.

For example, the original ARP business plan, for which the Gauteng department of human settlements was responsible, is untraceable.

The main submission was made by Kavesh Lachman from the Auditor-General's office at the inquiry into Alexandra by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Public Protector’s office on Friday. This was the last sitting of the inquiry.

The inquiry follows a spate of protests in Alexandra in April. Its purpose is to consider some of the issues raised by the protesters, which included overcrowding, housing, water and sanitation.

It is also looking into allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) – a project initially worth R1.3bn, launched in 2001 to develop Alexandra.