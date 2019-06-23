No funds were mismanaged by Alex renewal project - Maile

Gauteng MEC of human settlement Lebogang Maile says there was no money that was misused in the Alexandra Renewable Project (ARP).

Maile told reporters that there was no money ringfenced by national government to be spent on APR when it was initiated in 2001.

Instead, Maile said, provincial and local government had to prioritize its budget to implement the project.

Money was then spent in various projects including human settlements and bulk infrastructure.

Maile said about R600m had been sent by the Gauteng human settlement department since the inception of ARP.

The City of Johannesburg had spent R463m in Alexandra, Maile said.