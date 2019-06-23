No funds were mismanaged by Alex renewal project - Maile
Gauteng MEC of human settlement Lebogang Maile says there was no money that was misused in the Alexandra Renewable Project (ARP).
Maile told reporters that there was no money ringfenced by national government to be spent on APR when it was initiated in 2001.
Instead, Maile said, provincial and local government had to prioritize its budget to implement the project.
Money was then spent in various projects including human settlements and bulk infrastructure.
Maile said about R600m had been sent by the Gauteng human settlement department since the inception of ARP.
The City of Johannesburg had spent R463m in Alexandra, Maile said.
"To say nothing has been done is not true," said Maile.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has already ordered an investigation into ARP as he alleged there was corruption in the implementation of the project.
ARP was one of eight urban nodes of the Integrated Sustainable Rural Development and Urban Renewal Programme announced by former president Thabo Mbeki during his State of the Nation Address in 2001.
The programme was meant to address urbanisation and housing challenges in South Africa. In 2011, the estimated ARP budget stood at R1.3bn over seven years.
Maile said he was not aware of the corruption which took place during the implementation of the ARP. He then challenged Mashaba to report any wrong doing he knew to the police for investigation.