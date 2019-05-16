Informal settlements to be 'made livable', Alexandra inquiry hears

The Gauteng Human Settlements Department aims to deal with land occupations by providing occupiers with basic services instead of evicting them, according to acting head Daniel Molokomme.

Molokomme was speaking on the third day of the inquiry by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Public Protector’s office. The hearing follows a recent spate of protests in Alexandra.

Its purpose is to consider some of the issues raised during the protests, such as the lack of housing, water, sanitation and overcrowding in the township. The inquiry will also look into allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP), a project initially worth R1.6bn, launched in 2001 to develop Alexandra.