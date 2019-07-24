Mirriam Ngomani's racist attack matter not on court roll
An assault case against two men who allegedly attacked model Mirriam Ngomani could not be placed on the court roll yesterday, because the control prosecutor cannot open the video footage.
Speaking to Sowetan yesterday outside the Hatfield magistrate's court where she and her fiancè Tobias Zehetleitner had waited for court proceedings to take place, Ngomani said the prosecutor told them that she could not open the footage.
The couple were attacked by a group of about six men at the popular Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, at about 4am on July 11.
She suffered a broken leg and was admitted to a Pretoria hospital where she's expected to undergo surgery.
The two suspects, who cannot be named as they have not yet been formally charged, arrived at court without police presence.
One of them was whisked away from court in a silver Nissan Micra by a woman believed to be his mother. He was lying down on the back seat in a bid to hide from the media.
The second suspect walked out with a hoodie covering his head while facing down and would not respond to requests for an interview.
"We were expecting the matter to be heard today [yesterday], but the prosecutor told us that she could not open the video footage that was in the docket and so she can't see what happened when we were attacked," Ngomani said.
She said she was shocked, devastated and traumatised as she had to face her alleged attackers again without consequences being meted out against them.
"We were told that there are contradicting statements in the docket, saying that I started the fight. If that's the case, why was I not arrested? I am the one with the broken leg and in pain..." she said.
Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjondwane said the matter was not placed on the court's roll due to further investigations needing to take place.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said he did not have information on the matter at the time of going to print.