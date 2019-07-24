Mirriam Ngomani's racist attack matter not on court roll

An assault case against two men who allegedly attacked model Mirriam Ngomani could not be placed on the court roll yesterday, because the control prosecutor cannot open the video footage.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday outside the Hatfield magistrate's court where she and her fiancè Tobias Zehetleitner had waited for court proceedings to take place, Ngomani said the prosecutor told them that she could not open the footage.

The couple were attacked by a group of about six men at the popular Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, at about 4am on July 11.

She suffered a broken leg and was admitted to a Pretoria hospital where she's expected to undergo surgery.