Racists beat up model Mirriam Ngomani over her white lover

"I'm so scared and terrified my legs have been scarred and I don't know if I will ever be able to show them off and do my modelling with the scars," she said.

She said she was pained at the way she was attacked.

"I have to start co-ordinating the Miss Soweto pageant next week and I do not know what is going to happen with my career. This is a total setback but I pray for my speedy recovery."

An emotional Ngomani said she will also lay a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and also pursue the matter with the police as soon as possible.

She also blamed the security officers at Time Square for not intervening in time while the couple was under heavy attack at the hands of the six "buffed" men.

"It's insane what happened, I don't even know if those people have been arrested or not.

"Now, I can't work and the doctor told me it's going to take me three months to heal," Ngomani said.

"They will have to pay for this, including for the loss of income. What they did was evil. I'd like them to go to jail and not come out, they have to learn a lesson.

"I'm a lingerie model, that's my work. How will I be able to do that [now]?"

Zehetleitner, who has a heavily swollen eye, is a German national and a businessman. He was due for an X-Ray yesterday as doctors wanted to examine his cheek bones.