Model Mirriam Ngomani's legs broken in racist attack at Time Square casino

He said the man’s friend pulled him away from the couple. They later met as they were walking out of the casino and the same man started insulting Ngomani, calling her the k-word and a monkey.

“I walked up to him and tried to reprimand him. I was calm and told him to stop calling her names. He punched me in the face and I retaliated. Four of his friends then joined in and started beating me up. The others pulled Mirriam down and started kicking her,” he said.

Zehetleitner said he passed out but remembers seeing her lying helplessly on the ground. He was left with injuries on the head and face.

He said he was pained that people at the scene just watched as they were being attacked and no one came to their rescue.

Zehetleitner said police had taken their statements.