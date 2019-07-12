Let's make racism hurt pockets
For how long are we going to allow racists run around and do as they please in this country?
Once again an African woman was severely assaulted for being black and her fiancé, who is white, was beaten up for standing up for her.
Renowned model Mirriam Ngomani is in hospital with a broken leg after white men beat her up and called her a "monkey" and the k-word at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, yesterday.
According to Ngomani's fiancé Tobias Zehetleitner, the attack was unprovoked as a man had approached them and asked him what was wrong with him because he was dating a "monkey".
It is sad that a man in his 20s could be racist, which says more about his upbringing.
The man, now in the company of friends, later came across the couple as they were leaving the casino. He again allegedly insulted Ngomani and the group proceeded to attack her and Zehetleitner.
Racists have become increasingly brazen recently in their display of despise for blacks, especially Africans. This kind of attacks have become commonplace with one such incident recorded at a food outlet in Pretoria where a black couple was attacked.
Then there is also the Vicki Momberg infamous for her vitriolic attack on police officers whom she called the k-word.
When are we, all races, going to say enough is enough and isolate the racists among us?
White liberals, who claim not to be racists, go to ground when such incidents hit the headlines and do not condemn their own. As Edmund Burke once said, "for evil to succeed, it is only necessary for good men to do nothing".
It was also disappointing to read a Time Square statement on the incident, there was not a single line that condemned racism. Their emphasis was that their security personnel responded immediately to the incident.
If that was the case, then how was Ngomane's leg broken if there were people there to stop the attack?
It is time we spoke with one voice, as black people, we must not support any business that does not condemn racism.
Stop spending your money where you are not needed and let us see how long will these businesses survive? Let us make racism costly in this country, we have the numbers, every cent counts.