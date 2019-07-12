Let's make racism hurt pockets

For how long are we going to allow racists run around and do as they please in this country?

Once again an African woman was severely assaulted for being black and her fiancé, who is white, was beaten up for standing up for her.

Renowned model Mirriam Ngomani is in hospital with a broken leg after white men beat her up and called her a "monkey" and the k-word at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, yesterday.

According to Ngomani's fiancé Tobias Zehetleitner, the attack was unprovoked as a man had approached them and asked him what was wrong with him because he was dating a "monkey".

It is sad that a man in his 20s could be racist, which says more about his upbringing.