Mirriam Ngomani worried she will be left scarred after 'racist' attack

Popular model Mirriam Ngomani is worried that she might not be able to show off her legs again.

This is after Ngomani was attacked while walking out of a casino with her fiancé Tobias Zehetleitner and left with a broken leg by a group of white men in Pretoria.

Ngomani said doctors have told her broken leg will take a very long time to heal.

Speaking from her hospital bed Ngomani said.

“I’m so scared and terrified my legs have been scarred and I don’t know if I will ever be able to show them off and do my modelling with the scars.”

She said she was bruised and pained at the way she was attacked.

“ I have to start co-ordinating the Miss Soweto Pageant next week and I do not know what is going to happen with my career. This is a total setback but I pray for my speedy recovery."

Ngomani said she is taking her attack at the Time Square casino in Menlyn, Pretoria, very seriously and will be taking the matter to court because she wants justice.

“I still don’t understand why people can have so much hate because of a skin colour.”

UPDATE:

Please note that it was initially reported that model Mirriam Ngomani had sustained two broken legs from the attack, however it has been confirmed that only her left leg was broken. She also suffered bruises to her body