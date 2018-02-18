Bounty put on the heads of Guptas

Private forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan is offering R500000 for tip-offs that could lead to the capture of former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and his business partners, the Gupta brothers.

O'Sullivan, a director at Forensics For Justice, said he was offering R100000 for the arrest of each of the four men - Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Tony Gupta and Duduzane Zuma.

He said the organisation would pay a further R100000 bonus if a tip-off led to the arrest of all of them. The reward expires at midnight.

Speaking to Sunday World yesterday, O'Sullivan confirmed he had placed a bounty on the heads of the four businessmen. "We have received many tip-offs and we are working closely with the Hawks," said O'Sullivan.

"Our mandate is to fight corruption, so we don't want to see these people get away. We want to see justice being done."