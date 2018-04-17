This is the latest move by state capture investigators who are attempting to recover roughly R250-million from the various Gupta associates and companies involved in the Estina Dairy Farm project.

The AFU was granted a preservation order against the same assets in January this year. Atul Gupta contested the order and was successful in having a large portion of it overturned.

However‚ an interim report by curator Eugene Nel has supported the NPA’s assertions that a large number of assets belonging to the Gupta associates involved in the Estina project are the proceeds of crime.

The restraint order is in preparation for a confiscation order‚ and law enforcement on Monday started the process of identifying the assets listed in court papers. Once a confiscation order is granted‚ the process of seizing the assets identified by investigators this week will start.

The assets all belong to or are connected to the 13 people accused of money laundering and fraud in connection with the Estina project. This includes Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe‚ his employees Seipati Dlamini and Takisi Masiteng‚ as well as Gupta associates and family members Kamal Vasram‚ Ashu Chawla‚ Nazeem Howa‚ Varun Gupta and Ronica Ragavan.

The suspects appeared in the Bloemfontein Regional Court in February and are due to appear again in August.

Financial investigator for the NPA‚ Nkosiphendule Mradla‚ said in his affidavit that directors of the Gupta companies were utilising the businesses to “enjoy a lavish and wealthy lifestyle”.