'People must be very careful' - Zuma hurls threats after state capture inquiry adjourns

Former president Jacob Zuma threatened his enemies on Friday, after securing a concession on how he is questioned at the state capture inquiry.

The inquiry is looking into allegations that Zuma had allowed cronies to plunder state resources and influence senior appointments during his nine years in power.

Zuma, 77, has long denied any wrongdoing and has ducked and dived in his testimony to the inquiry this week, complaining that he is being questioned unfairly.

"Some say this old man is angry," Zuma told hundreds of supporters from a stage in a park in Johannesburg on Friday after the inquiry was adjourned.

"All I'm saying is people must be very careful. When I say I will say things about them, I mean it." ​