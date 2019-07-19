Judge Zondo mediates after Jacob Zuma withdraws from state capture inquiry

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has announced that he will intervene to resolve the impasse between his legal team at the state capture inquiry and that of former president Jacob Zuma.

This comes after Zuma's lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, on Friday told the commission that Zuma will no longer participate in the commission's proceedings.

Zondo had adjourned proceedings on Wednesday when Zuma said he had a problem with the commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius's line of questioning. Zondo gave both legal teams one day to resolve the impasse.

"I am disappointed that yesterday [Thursday] a situation was allowed to happen where I went to bed without knowing how the discussion between the commission's legal team and the former president's legal team were going," Zondo said on Friday.