Ramaphosa calls for resilience as those accused of corruption fight back

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to be resilient in the face of an open fightback plan from those who benefited from state capture and other forms of corruption.

Closing the debate on the presidency’s budget vote in parliament on Thursday, Ramaphosa told MPs it was important for the country to unite against those who were resisting efforts to rid the public sector of corruption.

“It is essential that we are united as a people in our determination to fight corruption as a nation. In the last 18 months of working together, we have made significant advancements in tackling corruption and ending the capture of our public institutions. But the struggle is far from done, the road ahead will be long and will be difficult,” he said.

The president said both public representatives and citizens needed to remain steadfast in their resolve to stamp out corruption and state capture.