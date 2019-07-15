IN PICTURES | Under pressure: Seven images showing a reluctant Zuma at Zondo Commission

Zuma is expected to deliver an opening address before he receives questions from the commission.

Proceedings started with his lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, saying his client "will connect his own dots".

In a brief statement to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Sikhakhane said they, as his lawyers, have not had an opportunity to consult Zuma about the nature of his testimony or whether he might "oust" or implicate certain parties.