South Africa

IN PICTURES | Under pressure: Seven images showing a reluctant Zuma at Zondo Commission

By SowetanLIVE - 15 July 2019 - 18:36
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

On Monday, former president Jacob Zuma began his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Zuma is expected to deliver an opening address before he receives questions from the commission.

Proceedings started with his lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, saying his client "will connect his own dots".

In a brief statement to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, Sikhakhane said they, as his lawyers, have not had an opportunity to consult Zuma about the nature of his testimony or whether he might "oust" or implicate certain parties.

Former president Jacob Zuma readies himself to testify before Judge Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Former president Jacob Zuma readies himself to testify before Judge Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Former president Jacob Zuma addresses the state capture inquiry on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma appears before the state capture inquiry, led by Judge Raymond Zondo, on July 15 2019.
Former president Jacob Zuma appears before the state capture inquiry, led by Judge Raymond Zondo, on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma appears before the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Former president Jacob Zuma appears before the Zondo commission of inquiry.
Image: ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture commission in Parktown, Johannesburg
Former president Jacob Zuma at the State Capture commission in Parktown, Johannesburg
Image: ALON SKUY
Jacob Zuma arrives to testify at the state capture inquiry, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on July 15 2019.
Jacob Zuma arrives to testify at the state capture inquiry, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, on July 15 2019.
Image: ALON SKUY

LISTEN | Day 1 - Zuma's conspiracy theory

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X