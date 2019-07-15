Zuma's testimony crucial to inquiry

It's been almost a year since the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture in SA began to hear testimony.

Also known as the Zondo Commission, it is headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who has listened to 130 days of live testimony from more than 80 people.

It is probing allegations that the government was captured by private business interests for their own benefit.

During it all, echoes of former president Jacob Zuma's alleged involvement have become deafening.

Through various testimony, Zuma has been directly implicated by current and former senior government officials and ministers.

They have alleged, among other things, that Zuma leaned on them to help the Guptas - Zuma's friends who are accused of having captured the state - and to fast-track a nuclear deal with Russia that would have bankrupted the nation.

The governance failures that have resulted in the looting of parastatals have also been blamed squarely on state capture.

Zuma's turn to give evidence has arrived.

Not only does he deny that state capture exists - he's called it a fake political tool - he's also cast himself as a hapless victim.

He said: "There are people who did things to others in one form or the other, and you can call it in any other name, not this big name 'state capture'."