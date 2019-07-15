No tangible evidence to implicate Zuma in state capture - Maphatsoe
MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe says there is no evidence that has been brought before the state capture commission which has implicated former president Jacob Zuma.
Speaking to Sowetan in Parktown on Monday, Maphatsoe said the MK Military Veterans Association’s position to support the former president would not change as the commission had been used by people to "ventilate" their anger of Zuma.
“We took a resolution to support former president Jacob Zuma in 2005. We have been consistently supporting him. Today is the continuation of that – supporting one of us. He is a member of the association that I am leading. I am here to support him,” he said.
Maphatsoe said there had not been any evidence at the commission which has directly incriminated Zuma.
“You had people who were angry, who wanted to ventilate their anger and hatred against Jacob Zuma. They used this platform of the Zondo commission to ventilate their hatred and anger. So far we’ve been listening to stories . There is nothing tangible that has been brought here. Nobody has said here is the evidence – [the] former president did one, two and three,” Maphatsoe said.
Zuma is expected to appear before the state capture inquiry on Monday after several witnesses implicated him in using his influence to benefit certain private individuals.
Security has already been tightened in Parktown where Zuma is due to arrive before 10am. A large number of journalists have set up inside the venue in anticipation of his appearance at the commission.
Former cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Des van Rooyen is also at the venue, as well as MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus.