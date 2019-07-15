No tangible evidence to implicate Zuma in state capture - Maphatsoe

MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe says there is no evidence that has been brought before the state capture commission which has implicated former president Jacob Zuma.

Speaking to Sowetan in Parktown on Monday, Maphatsoe said the MK Military Veterans Association’s position to support the former president would not change as the commission had been used by people to "ventilate" their anger of Zuma.

“We took a resolution to support former president Jacob Zuma in 2005. We have been consistently supporting him. Today is the continuation of that – supporting one of us. He is a member of the association that I am leading. I am here to support him,” he said.

Maphatsoe said there had not been any evidence at the commission which has directly incriminated Zuma.