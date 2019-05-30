South Africa

Man drives 2km after being shot in botched hijacking

By SowetanLIVE - 30 May 2019 - 21:57
A man drove for 2km to a petrol station after being shot in a hijacking in Roodepoort on Thursday.
A man drove for 2km to a petrol station after being shot in a hijacking in Roodepoort on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Despite being shot in a botched hijacking, a 44-year-old man managed to drive 2km to safety.

According to ER24, the man, who is in a critical condition in hospital, was wounded by would-be hijackers. He drove to a petrol station on CR Swart Drive in Wilro Park, Roodepoort, for help.

"ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 4.35pm to find that the man had suffered wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was treated ... before being flown by another service’s medical helicopter to a private hospital for further care," said ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell.

Hijacked car stolen from cop shop

Man fighting for his life in ICU as car recovered.
News
1 month ago

Two women arrested in connection with hijacking of Gauteng toddler

Two women have been arrested in connection with a hijacking on Monday in Randfontein‚ west of Johannesburg‚ in which a toddler was taken along with ...
News
2 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X