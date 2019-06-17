South Africa

Police constable dies in hospital after being shot by 'hijackers'

By Nico Gous - 17 June 2019 - 15:19
A police constable has died in hospital after being shot by criminals he was chasing.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A policeman who was shot and injured while chasing hijackers in Limpopo succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night after three days in hospital. 

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said in a statement on Monday that Cons Alfred Mathabatha, 30, and his colleagues had responded to a hijacking in progress along Majaditshukudu and Ohrigstad Roads on June 13.

"When they spotted the suspects, a chase ensued and the suspects started firing shots at the police. Const Mathabatha was injured and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds last night [Sunday]," Muridili said.

Mathabatha was based at at the Tubatse police station and joined the SAPS in February 2017.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole said: "It is always a sad day to learn of the passing of yet another police officer at the hands of ruthless criminals.

"And I still say that we will not rest until we arrest and bring to book all those that continue to attack the state. No matter how long it takes for the wheels of justice to turn, police killers will pay the price for their gruesome crimes," he said.

3 weeks ago

