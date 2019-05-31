One of two people killed in Goodwood hijacking was a Rwanda national and critic of its government

One of the two people killed in shootout with police in Cape Town on Thursday was a Rwandan national.

Rwandan high commissioner to SA Vincent Karega confirmed that Camir Nkuruziza was a metered taxi driver who was hijacked on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads in Goodwood around 5pm.

Karega said the hijackers put Nkuruziza in the backseat of the car and sped off before he was killed in the crossfire in the shootout with the police.

“Probably they wanted to take the car … Maybe they wanted to take him somewhere it is dark or so and dump him. I don’t know‚” Karega said.

Ugandan news site New Vision reported Nkuruziza was Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s former bodyguard before he became a government critic. The publication suggested he was assassinated instead of a victim of crime.

Karega believes the article is an attempt by Uganda to discredit the Rwandan government.