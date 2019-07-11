Mpumalanga residents shut down mine

Residents of Phosa and Ogies in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, have stopped operations at one of Glencore's mines after accusing it of reneging on its promise to offer them employment opportunities.

About 500 community members prevented vehicles from entering the Goedgevonden mine yesterday and demanded to engage with the mine's management pertaining to the promises made to them.

Given Yika, 32, said the community had held meetings with management from the mines in the area. "The problem is that we went to the other mines in the area and confronted them about the promises they made to us and they said they would come back to us about our demands.

"But the management at this mine [Goedgevonden] is arrogant, they don't want to talk to us and that's why we are preventing operations here."