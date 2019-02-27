Former Glencore chief executive Clinton Ephron has described two meetings with Eskom in which the utility's then acting boss Brian Molefe shut down any possibility of renegotiating a coal supply contract with Optimum Coal.

This came after a lengthy period of negotiations in 2014 between Optimum and Eskom through which an addendum was put in place that would see Eskom increase the price it would pay for Optimum's coal to the cost of its production. The addendum would be in place until 2023.

However‚ Molefe‚ who has widely been implicated in state capture‚ was appointed as Eskom's chief executive in 2015.