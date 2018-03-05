These include a plan that:

• takes into account the international move away from fossil fuels and nuclear power;

• is based on the latest scientific information and international best practices;

• is consistent with South Africa’s international obligations;

• promotes human rights through access to clean energy; and

• does not constrain or limit renewable energy projections and investments.

The authors call for South Africa's energy plan to be in the best interests of all South Africans.

Bobby Peek‚ groundWork director‚ said what was clearly evident from scientists was that renewable energy was far cheaper than coal-fired power stations and easier to manage.

"We wrote to Radebe to say to him that what we need in South Africa is cheap and affordable energy‚ which is healthy and clean‚ in order to service our constitutional commitments in creating a safe environment for all."

He said they firmly believed that it was possible to get Eskom to move completely to renewable energy.

"We have highlighted our concerns with the IRP to Radebe and called for an urgent meeting with him. We believe that if you have decentralised‚ municipal-led renewable energy products‚ you will have enough energy supplies at a local level to reach all South Africans‚ which at this stage is not happening."

Peek said Kusile and the Medupi power station were initially set to each cost R30-billion to build‚ but were now sitting at around at least R180-billion each.