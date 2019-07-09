Parliament committee urges SAPS to hasten increase of police visibility

The portfolio committee on police has urged SAPS to move with haste to increase the visibility of officers on South African streets in the wake of the murder of 13 people in Cape Town at the weekend.

Tina Joemat-Pettersson, the portfolio’s chairperson, said the murders of were symptomatic of a complex socio-economic problem that required an urgent and multifaceted approach.

“From a policing point of view, the Minister and the senior management of the South African Police Service must move with speed to implement the promises that were made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his recent State of the Nation Address of increasing visibility of police officers on the streets, especially in crime hot spot areas,” Joemat-Peterson said.

She said SAPS needed to strengthen the strategies intended to fight the proliferation of illegal guns. Joemat-Petterson added that there was a need for the strident strategies to curb gender-based violence.

“Violence against women remains one of the most repugnant forms of crime in the country and cannot be left unabated.”