Cape Flats killer gunmen need ANC education to change their mentality

Shame on you the Cape Town gunmen.

At the time when you had to reinforce Umkhonto weSizwe to destroy the then South African Defence Force, you were nowhere to be found and you feared white men as if they were lions or tigers.

Today, when you are supposed to reinforce the ruling political party, the ANC, to rebuild the Western Cape, you make the country ungovernable.

Wash yourselves first and ask the ANC for a meeting to be politicised so that they can clean all the dirt in you and be educated in order to be part and parcel of the masses of South Africa.

We understand that our lives have been messed up by the apartheid government we grew up under but we will try our utmost best to change your mentality so that you can fit where the people of our country are being educated.

Ben "TNT" Lekalake,Soweto