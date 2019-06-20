Cape Town has shared tips with its residents for staying safe after predictions of a big cold front approaching the coast on Friday that will likely cause localised flooding.

"Gale force northwesterly winds (65km/h-80km/h‚ gusts 85km/h-90km/h) over the peninsula tomorrow and heavy rain leading to localised flooding tomorrow evening into Saturday morning" are expected‚ according to the warning issued on Thursday.

Up to 50mm of rainfall is to be expected in some areas.

Earlier this month‚ a cold front that swept over the province caused flooding in several areas in the Cape Flats‚ and Thursday's warning again urged residents to be proactive by "digging trenches around properties" in informal settlements.

"The city further requests that residents please survey their properties and ensure that all gutters and storm water channels are clear‚ and to dig trenches around their property if the circumstances require it."

SA Weather Services said that "commercial and subsistence fishing communities along the southwestern‚ southern and eastern coastlines are strongly urged not to venture out to sea on Friday evening (June 21)‚ as sea/wind conditions are expected to deteriorate dramatically into Saturday morning and afternoon‚ posing risk to life".

They warned that strong winds may cause damage to infrastructure and transport routes‚ with high risks of falling trees. The hazardous weather is likely to persist into the weekend‚ eventually settling on Sunday.

The minister of local government‚ environmental affairs and development planning‚ Anton Bredell‚ said the province was bracing for extreme weather.

"While we welcome the expected rain‚ we are concerned about the impact of a big storm and we warn the public to be cautious over the next few days when moving around outdoors‚" he said.

"The provincial disaster management centre will meet tomorrow morning to assess the situation and will provide updates thereafter‚" he said.

"Some good news is the fact that schools are holiday‚ so traffic volumes will be lower."