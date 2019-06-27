Cape Flats violence 'at worst ever' with 1,600 murdered already this year

So far this year, 900 people have been murdered in gang violence on the Cape Flats, bringing the total number of murders in the area to 1,600.

This, said Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz, made it the worst year in history. He said the figures are based on mortuary statistics between January and June.

The crisis has prompted an urgent meeting between acting Western Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen MM Manci, SAPS officials, metro police and the provincial government. The meeting was held on Thursday morning, where the surge in gang violence in the province over the past two months was discussed.