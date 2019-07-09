Alert metro cop inspires arrest of 11 men and recovery of firearms at a hostel

Eleven men have been arrested at a hostel for possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition during a police raid in Ekurhuleni.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said police arrested the suspects at the Nguni hostel in Vosloorus and recovered over 160 assorted rounds of ammunition and six unlicensed firearms.

Masondo said a gang of armed men allegedly short at four men who were standing next to a Toyota Conquest at Emlotheni informal settlement on Sunday July 7, where one victim died on the scene. The other two were injured while the fourth man managed to escape unharmed.

Masondo said an Ekurhuleni metropolitan police officer saw the suspects fleeing from the scene, gave chase and apprehended one of the suspects. More police officers responded and a second suspect was spotted, leading to a shootout between the gang member and the police.

“One of the suspects was overpowered, shot and wounded and later taken to hospital under police guard," said Masondo. “The search for the remaining suspects led the police to the Nguni hostel on Monday where nine hostel dwellers were found in one room, searched and found with five unlicensed firearm and live ammunition for AK47, shotgun, Torus 9mm and revolvers,” said Masondo.

Masondo said all the 11 suspects were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“Investigation is underway to establish if these suspects were linked to other serious and violent crimes including the recent murders at hostels in Ekurhuleni.”

The firearms will also be sent for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes.