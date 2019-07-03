South Africa

SAHRC admitted as friend of court in undocumented children case

By ERNEST MABUZA - 03 July 2019 - 07:18
The case was launched in 2017 by the Centre for Child Law and 25 others versus the Minister of Basic Education and four others.
The case was launched in 2017 by the Centre for Child Law and 25 others versus the Minister of Basic Education and four others.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The high court in Grahamstown on Tuesday admitted the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) as a friend of the court in a case concerning the right of undocumented pupils to have access to basic education.

The court heard the commission’s application to be part of the case on Tuesday. It was launched in 2017 by the Centre for Child Law and 25 others versus the Minister of Basic Education and four others.

It will be heard in September.

The centre applied for an order that no pupil may be excluded from a public school on the basis that he or she does not have an identity number, permit or passport.

'Foreign-born children should not be deprived of birth certificates'

Four human rights organisations have expressed concern over proposed changes by the department of home affairs to discontinue issuing birth ...
News
7 months ago

The commission said on Tuesday it was hopeful that this litigation would provide much-needed clarity in relation to the scope and meaning of the right to a basic education insofar as undocumented pupils were concerned.

It said the lack of documentation affected South African, stateless, refugee and migrant children, as well as the children of asylum-seekers, who remain some of the most vulnerable in society.

It said despite guidance having been provided by international human rights bodies confirming that the right of access to education was guaranteed to all persons, irrespective of documented or legal status, the current legal system in SA did not provide adequate protection to such pupils.

The commission said the exclusion of children from accessing a basic education would have devastating implications, not only on the individuals concerned, but on the country and the region.

“This case is therefore crucial in ensuring that the country aligns itself to international human rights standards, and is a critical step in ensuring universal access to the right to a basic education, to non-discrimination, dignity, and the rights of the child in South Africa,” the commission said.

South Africa's invisible children

She was just 13 years old when she crossed the border into South Africa with three siblings. Today Bahati* is in Grade 11‚ is the mother of a ...
News
1 year ago

Outrage at Edenvale school's threat to turn foreign children over to police‚ despite apology

An Edenvale‚ Ekurhuleni school governing body has apologised for a letter that threatened to take immigrant pupils without valid paperwork to the ...
News
2 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
Armed robbers get away with R25,000
X