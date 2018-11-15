Four human rights organisations have expressed concern over proposed changes by the department of home affairs to discontinue issuing birth certificates to children born of foreign parents.

The department last month published its proposed new regulations to the Births and Deaths Registration Act. The closing date for comments is Friday‚ November 16.

Where previously all children were issued with birth certificates‚ irrespective of their parents’ nationality - as is required by the constitution and international law on children’s rights - the new regulations propose that foreign children be issued with a “confirmation of birth”.

On Wednesday‚ the Centre for Child Law‚ Lawyers for Human Rights‚ the Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and the University of Cape Town Refugee Law Clinic urged the department not to go ahead with the proposal.

The organisations described the potential change as problematic for a number of reasons‚ including that every child had the right to a birth certificate and that the proposals violated the child’s right to a name and a nationality in terms of the constitution.

The organisations said that‚ in terms of international law‚ it was the responsibility of the country of birth to issue a birth certificate‚ regardless of whether citizenship was also granted.