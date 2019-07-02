Religious rights commission offers to help in SANDF hijab case

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) has offered to mediate in the disciplinary action by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) against a Muslim member charged with refusing to remove her headscarf.

The commission, a constitutional body that works to protect and promote the rights of people to freely observe and practice their culture, religion and language, said on Monday it had asked for an audience with the SANDF.

Last week, the SANDF clarified that laws clearly state that no other clothing should be worn with the official uniform.

It made this comment on Wednesday as it sought to defuse outrage following the organisation charging Maj-Gen Fatima Isaacs, a forensic pathologist in the SANDF, for wearing her hijab with her uniform.