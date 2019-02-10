Thousands flock to Bushiri church for first post arrest sermon

Followers of the controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri have gathered in their thousands to hear their leader's first Sunday sermon since his release from police custody on Wednesday.

Bushiri and his wife were granted R100 000 bail each by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria.

According to the Hawks, the case against the pair "concerns alleged offences of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. (POCA), committed from 2015, in relation to Exchange Control Regulations related to foreign currency in an amount of 1 147 200 USD."

On Sunday many congregants could be seen flocking into the church venue. Inside the halls people were singing and chanting praises to the Lord.