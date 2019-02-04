Congregants pray for papa Bushiri's safe return

As controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri prepared to appear in court today, scores of his followers rallied behind him during a church service yesterday.

The leader of Enlightened Christian Gathering church spent the weekend behind bars after he was nabbed by the Hawks in Rustenburg, North West, on Friday. He was arrested along with his wife Mary, 37.

He is accused of money laundering and fraud.

Unfazed by Bushiri's arrest, thousands of followers gathered at the Pretoria Events Centre yesterday morning for a service dubbed the grand opening service.

This was as reports emerged that authorities were gunning for Bushiri's assets, which include luxury cars and properties.