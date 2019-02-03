News

Will or not, IPHC's Modise family swim in estate's millions

By Aubrey Mothombeni - 03 February 2019 - 09:32
Rav Glayton Modise died in February 2016, leaving a huge, luxury estate.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The late International Pentcost Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Bishop Glayton Modise left behind an estate worth almost R400m.

Modise allegedly died without leaving behind a valid will. His estate will therefore be distributed as intestate, meaning only his immediate family members will be beneficiaries.

However, his second wife, Pearl Tafu, whose marriage to the late church leader was not legally recognised, was not one of the beneficiaries.

The estate, which was made of over R240m in assets, R50m in cash and R82m in claims that are still being chased by the executors, is now set to be a subject of litigation by the church, which claims that some of the assets included in Modise's estate were in fact bought using church funds.

According to a first and final liquidation and distribution account of Modise's estate dated November 15 2016, and seen by Sunday World, the late bishop was remarkably wealthy, with a fleet of almost 50 cars worth R21m. He also left behind furniture worth R3,4m, investments worth almost R110m, and properties worth nearly R30m.

 

Read more in the Sunday World newspaper

mothombenia@sundayworld.co.za

