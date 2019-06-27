Police identify three of five murdered homeless men

Three of the five homeless men killed in Pretoria over the past few weeks have been identified.

Gauteng police said the three of the five were identified through police processes and they are now trying to locate their families.

Five homeless men were found murdered after being bludgeoned and stabbed in the Muckleneuk and Sunnyside area.

Police previously said the victims were male, middle-aged, homeless and killed during the night. Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said on Wednesday the identities of three of the men were known to the police.

"Through processes we managed to identify three of the men. We are now trying to locate their families. We cannot give out their names until their families are located," Masondo said.

All homeless people were urged to remain vigilant and to sleep in groups.